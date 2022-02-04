Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Love Your Skin!

with Merle Norman
Posted at 2:13 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 15:13:21-05

February is all about love- loving your skin! Self- care is more important than ever. Merle Norman is so excited to relaunch their express facial program. This is a free service that they offer to their customers to help them boost their at-home skincare or to maintain their skin between spa services. This is a quick 15-minute interactive service that includes a skin assessment, cleansing, a 5-minute steamed mask followed by serum and moisturizer. Vicki Bressler from the West Bend location joins us to describe the four exclusive express facials Merle Norman offers.

Merle Norman invites you to schedule your free service at your nearby location! For a limited time, you will receive a free packet of their Facial Cleansing Wipes with the purchase of any Merle Norman Cleanser.

For more information and to find a Merle Norman Studio near you, visit MerleNorman.com.

