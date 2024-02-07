Love is In The Air: Owls in Wisconsin

By the time you set out for your Valentine’s Day dinner, there will be owl eggs in the nests. That’s right, the most romantic day of the year isn’t just for people – it’s for owls, too! Lend us your ears and listen for their nighttime duets, explore ways to protect and increase owl habitats, and keep the love for owls alive! Heck, one just might eat your neighborhood skunk, lol. Janet Barthel from Retzer Nature Center joins us for this fun segment that is sure to be a HOOT. For more information on how you can get involved with Waukesha County Parks visit the website here.