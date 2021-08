Film Critic Ryan Jay joins us once again to share some new movies that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own couch! Bring out the popcorn because Ryan has you covered.

Stream it or skip it? Watch the clip above to find out.

The Protégé / Lionsgate

The Night House / Searchlight Pictures

Nine Perfect Strangers / Hulu

Annette / Amazon Prime Videos

You can find more movie reviews and the Candyman Experience on Ryan's website, ryanjayreviews.com.