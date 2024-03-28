Watch Now
Losing Weight With a Plant Based Diet

Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine
Posted at 1:39 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 14:39:46-04

While many people are now turning to weight loss medications to lose weight, new research shows that a plant-based diet may be a much better choice than weight loss medications because it comes without side effects and is a more permanent way to shed pounds.

Dr. Barnard is here discuss the benefits of power foods and a plant-based diet. He’ll be joined by Shauné Hayes, to share her story on how she lost 100 pounds with plant-based eating and stopped five of her medications.

Nutrition researcher Dr. Neal Barnard says plant-based living is the most effective way to trap, tame, and burn calories. He’s turned his research into a new diet and book, “The Power Foods Diet,” which released on March 26.

