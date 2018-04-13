Lose Your Under Eye Bags and Save Your Money

Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 3:20PM CDT expiring April 14 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:17PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Dodge, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:17PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Dane, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock, Waukesha
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:17PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Ozaukee
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued April 13 at 3:13PM CDT expiring April 15 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan
Winter Storm Watch issued April 13 at 9:32AM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Sauk, Sheboygan, Washington
How many of you have thrown away hundreds if not thousands of dollars on beauty products that just don’t work? They promise to make you look younger, but all they really do is lighten your wallet. Well today we're showing off a remarkable new product called Plexaderm. It works in minutes to reduce some of the key signs of aging. Lifestyle Consultant Stephanie Danielson is here to show you this amazing new product and truly change the way you see yourself in the mirror.
Right now, Plexaderm is offering a Morning Blend Special! You can get 50% off and free shipping! For more information, call 1-800-865-8214 or visit Plexaderm.com.