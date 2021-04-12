Lose the Pandemic Pounds

Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss and Medispa is ready to help you lose weight. Whether it's 15 pounds or 50 pounds they can find the doctor monitored plan that is right for you.

Angie Schaefer is the clinic manager and she is back to talk about some of their various plans and how to pick what's right for you. Right now they are offering 200 dollars off some weight loss plans. If you sign up for HCG you get B12 injections included. Call today 414-616-3535