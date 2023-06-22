Looking to help a furry friend? Here's how you can.

Today we are joined by Patti Muraczewski, founder, and Tija Mohr from Bichon & Little Buddies. With them are two furry guests, Tija's dog Ziva and Rocket (who is available for adoption)! Bichon & Little Buddies is doing a sniff around town event to raise money for Rocket who has a heart condition. A dog's smell is one of its best senses and is stronger than a human's. The sniffing event is a way for the dog's to show off their skills and raise money for Rocket. While with us Ziva demonstrated her sniff seeking skills. To learn more about how you can get involved or to find your next furry companion visit the website at Bichon & Little Buddies.

