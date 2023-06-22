Watch Now
Looking to help a furry friend? Here's how you can.

Bichon and Little Buddies
Today we are joined by Patti Muraczewski, founder, and Tija Mohr from Bichon &amp; Little Buddies. With them are two furry guests, Tija's dog Ziva and Rocket (who is available for adoption)! Bichon &amp; Little Buddies is raising money for Rocket, who has a heart condition, by doing a sniff around town event. A dog's smell is one of its best senses and is stronger than a human's. The sniffing event is a way for the dog's to show off their skills and raise money for Rocket. While with us Ziva demonstrated her sniff seeking skills. To learn more about how you can get involved or to find your next furry companion visit the website at Bichon &amp; Little Buddies. The Pet Project focuses on pets in need of adoption from local Southeastern Wisconsin shelters. Each week The Morning Blend showcases a pet in need of a home. The Pet Project is proudly sponsored by Fleet Farm. Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm.
Posted at 11:27 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 12:27:38-04

The Pet Project is proudly sponsored by Fleet Farm.
Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm.

