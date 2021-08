Over this past year, we have seen an extra competitive housing market. If you are looking to sell your home, you may need a way to stand out. Which home renovation trends are worth your time and money? Joining us to offer her recommendations is Denise Mazone, President-Elect of Minneapolis Area Realtors. Denise is live from Chicago at the National Association of Realtors Leadership Summit!

