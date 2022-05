Aesthetic nurse injector, Connie Laux, and licensed aesthetician, Gabrielle Braatz, sit down with us to discuss the different skincare treatments and services that Illume Medspa offer.

Join them for their Glendale Open House on Thursday, May 12th from 5:30pm to 7:00pm at 6002 N Port Washington Rd, Milwaukee, WI.

Tour their new space, enjoy complimentary food and drink, and enter to win product and treatment giveaways.