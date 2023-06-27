Vice President of the Chula Vista Resort Krissy Kaminski Sigmund joins to talk about the resort's anniversary and why its the best place to be this summer. The resort is a one-stop destination for all things family fun this summer. Located in Wisconsin Dells, the Waterpark Capital of the World, Chula Vista is a family-owned and operated full-service resort celebrating 71 years of service. Chula Vista has something for everyone. With an 18-hole golf course, full-service spa, state of the art meeting facility, and the #1 voted Steakhouse in Wisconsin, Kaminski’s Chop House, the experience will not disappoint. Not to mention its new attractions, like Dells Zipline Adventures – home of Soar Like an Eagle, a dual-racing zipline, and Rainbow Rapids, its new waterslide featuring futuristic, colorful drops, twist and turns. Chula Vista is the destination to be this summer. To learn more, visit the website at Chula Vista Resort.
Looking for an in-state summer destination? Chula Vista Resort may be for you!
Chula Vista Resort
Posted at 10:59 AM, Jun 27, 2023
