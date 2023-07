#1 New York Times bestselling author, Daniel Silva, is back with his new book, The Collector - a stolen Vermeer masterpiece (part of the still unsolved Gardner Museum theft) and uncovering a conspiracy that could bring the world to the brink of nuclear Armageddon.

The novel moves swiftly from the graceful canals of Venice to the windswept coast of northern Denmark to CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia—and, finally, to a heart-pounding climax in Russia as current as tomorrow’s headlines.