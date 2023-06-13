Looking for a furry friend?

Carrie Starich and Johanna Schmanski from HAWS tell us about HAWS' annual kitten adoption event that's coming up. The 2023 HAWS’ Kitten Shower is on Saturday, June 24th from 10:00am-2:00pm. At the event you can find the perfect feline match for your life. VIP viewings will run every half hour for those ready to adopt a kitten or two. Attendees will also be able to learn about the “Kitty College” and other ways cat fans can get involved at HAWS! In order to learn more and register visit HAWS Kitten Shower.