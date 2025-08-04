Looking For a Family Getaway? Don't Look Far!

Krissy Kaminski Sigmund joins us on The Morning Blend to share the many fun opportunities your family can have at Chula Vista Resorts.

Summer is here, and Chula Vista Resort is the place to be! Chula Vista offers something for everyone, from family fun to peaceful scenic escapes. In addition to indoor and outdoor water parks, they have zip-line courses, a brand new Spa, and an award-winning steakhouse all on site! The Cold Water Canyon Golf Course is an 18-hole golf course surrounded by bluffs, and you can dine at one of America's top 10 chophouses. You can experience all of this with nature alongside – it's a true resort destination for a water park getaway this summer, less than a tank of gas away!

Chula Vista Resort is running many summer special offers:

Summer All-Inclusive Getaway – one easy, all-inclusive two-night getaway with unlimited food, drinks, and water park fun

Stay Longer, Save More – save 20% on two nights or more!

Fun in the Sun Getaway – the ultimate 4-day, 3-night family escape with over $500 in bonus perks!

For more information or to book your next summer getaway, call 800-388-4782 or visit Chula Vista .