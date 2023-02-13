Looking Ahead to Spring & Summer Fun in Kenosha

Meredith Jumisko from Visit Kenosha joins us today to tell you about what makes Kenosha stand out as an upcoming travel destination this spring and summer. Kenosha has five different beaches to offer visitors as well as a few lakeside museums. Being right off Lake Michigan gives visitors the opportunity to try different water activities such as charter fishing, kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding. Don't miss restaurant week that starts on Saturday. For more information, visit online at Visit Kenosha.