Look Hot For The Holidays

Stacey Roberts, the owner of New You Health and Wellness is introducing a new 60 day Challenge. She has recently hired Brandy Langbecker a metabolic expert and personal trainer to help lead this challenge. Here is what you get to support your challenge:

· You will participate in a 30 min goal setting session with Brandy

· Receive body composition measurements, weekly if desired

· Receive weekly workouts to do on your own or remotely on zoom with the group

· Food choice guidance to improve your metabolism

· Online private community for support and inspiration on this 8 week journey

CallNew You Health and Wellness414 299 8121 or email info@newyouhealthandwellness.com to sign up before the launch date of Sept 15th so you can get looking hot for the holidays.

The cost is $49.95 for 8 weeks of instruction, support, and the winner receives over 500.00 worth of consultations, testing and more to figure out their specific metabolic health.