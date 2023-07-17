Look Here for a Premium Blowout

Drybar is a premium blowout and styling only salon concept and is opening their second Milwaukee location in Whitefish Bay on July 21, 2023. Owner of Drybar, Joy Vertz joins us today to discuss her business and the grand opening of her new location. They are a blowout and styling only salon with the motto being no cuts, no color, just blowouts. Drybar offers styling services including updos and braids as well! The Third Ward location has been open for 5 ½ years now and they are thrilled to be opening in Whitefish Bay. They officially open on Friday July 21st and are planning a big yellow carpet event from 3pm-8pm. Neighboring businesses are participating as well and staying open late to join in the party so it will be a whole-block event with lots of giveaways and surprises.

Drybar also has a monthly membership called the Barfly! The Barfly single gets you one blowout a month plus product discounts and other perks. The barfly double gets you two blowouts a month, a free add on, product discount and other perks! When signing up to be a Founding Member of the single barfly we have a custom branded water bottle and two free add on for you! When signing up to be a Barfly double, we have a custom branded lululemon belt bag, which are so hot right now and it’s filled with goodies! For more information, visit online at Drybar.