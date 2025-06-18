Look for Grand Funk Railroad at Summerfest!

Multi-platinum selling iconic group Grand Funk Railroad will take the stage at Summerfest 2025 in Milwaukee, WI on 6/20 as part of their 2025 The Loco-Motion Tour. Known as “The American Band”, the high-energy five-piece group will play forty shows all over the USA this year. Grand Funk Railroad includes original founding members Don Brewer, Mel Schacher, Max Carl, Mark, and Tim Cashion.

To purchase tickets, visit Ticket Information | Summerfest, The World's Largest Music Festival, and to learn more about Grand Funk Railroad, visit Grand Funk Railroad Official Web Site