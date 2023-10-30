Every month we select a photo from our Picture of The Day entries to be framed by The Great Frame Up of Whitefish Bay. Today we reveal the latest winner. Please submit your photos for our picture of the day contest by emailing it at pictures@themorningblend.com. By submitting a picture of the day you are eligible for the picture of the month.
Look At This Picture of The Month Winner!
The Great Frame Up of Whitefish Bay!
Posted at 11:29 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 12:29:07-04
Every month we select a photo from our Picture of The Day entries to be framed by The Great Frame Up of Whitefish Bay. Today we reveal the latest winner. Please submit your photos for our picture of the day contest by emailing it at pictures@themorningblend.com. By submitting a picture of the day you are eligible for the picture of the month.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.