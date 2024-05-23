Long Term Care: Planning Ahead for the Future

SYNERGY HomeCare provides a range of supportive services to individuals who choose to continue living in their own homes, wherever home may be. Those services include: personal care, housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, grocery shopping, transportation to medical appointments, companionship, and, respite. Ruth Busalacchi and Jay Van Beusekom join the show to tell us some reasons to invest in a long-term care policy and why it is key for preparing for the future.

Attend the SYNERGY HomeCare Free Event at the Franklin Public Library on Wednesday June 5th at 6:30pm -7:30pm. Call Franklin Health Department to register at 414 425 9101.

