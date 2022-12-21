Local Woman Wins Another Baking Competition

Kimberly Adams the owner of Signature Sweets Bakery in Shorewood recently won the Food Network Show Big Bake. Kimberly has competed in 9 Food Network Competitions. She has won 2 and Judged 1. She was recently asked to bake a cake for Aaron Rodgers Birthday and got married a little over a year ago. She'll tell us more about the competition and how she made her own wedding cake.

