Local Wine Bar Unveils Salem-inspired Halloween Pop-Up for October

Looking for a fun fall outing with friends or family? This October, Cavelier Wine Bar is transforming into the Witch House, a Salem-inspiring pop-up featuring immersive decor, festive vibes, and a themed cocktail menu that includes both spirited and zero-proof options. Known for making wine approachable and welcoming for all experience levels, Cavelier offers more than just drinks. It's a destination for memorable experiences, great views, and seasonal entertainment.

Visit Cavelier Wine Bar | Experiences in Port Washington to learn more, and mention “Morning Blend” during October to receive 50% off your second Witch House cocktail.