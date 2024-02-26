Local Contestant Appearing on Deal or No Deal Island!

Dawson Addis is a Realtor and Bar Manager from Muskego who will be appearing on the new Deal or No Deal Island! In this version of Deal or No Deal, cases are filled with over $200 million in cash hidden across the island. Players compete in challenges each episode in order to retrieve the briefcase with the most money that will grant them immunity and the ability to choose another contestant to enter the Temple where that person will play a round of Deal or No Deal. If the player chosen to enter the Temple accepts a deal worth less than their selected briefcase, they are eliminated. If they make a good deal, they get to eliminate someone else who does not have immunity. The winnings from each game of Deal or No Deal will be added to a group pot that will grow to an exponential value throughout the season. At the end of the season, the last player standing will face the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in Deal or No Deal history.

Dawson is a cunning leader and huge risk-taker. He currently lives with his boyfriend in Wisconsin where he works real estate full-time and manages his family's bar. Dawson is ready to scheme and strong-arm his way through the competition!

To watch Dawson's journey on Deal or No Deal Island, tune into NBC at 10 PM after The Voice for the season premiere!