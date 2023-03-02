Local Chef Shows Off Pasta Making Skills

Adam Pawlak, owner of Egg and Flour Pasta Bar, joins us today to recap his experience on Food Network's Grudge Match where he came out triumphant! Adam will also be sharing one of his restaurant's pasta recipes for the Italian dish Cacio e pepe. He opened Egg and Flour four years ago at the Crossroad Collective and two and a half years ago at the Bayview Location. Adam and Chef Guest Mary Lou will be appearing at the Milwaukee Public Market to cook and serve a five-course southern-style dinner. For more information about this event, visit online at Milwaukee Public Market. For more information on Adam and Egg and Flour, visit online at Egg and Flour. Below is the recipe Adam prepared on today's show.

1 4oz portion e&f pasta- bucatini

2 table spoon fresh pepper

1 cup pecorino ramano cheese

Salt to taste

Pasta water- as needed

Cook pasta until al dented ( 4 to 5 min.)

Separate pan- toast black pepper in dry pan until aroma comes off pan.

Add cooked pasta to pan

Sauté pasta with black pepper while labeling pasta water into pan.

Turn off heat and add 75% of cheese

Toss until evenly incorporated

Plate pasta

Finish with left over cheese

