Local Chef Competes in Food Network Show

He is known for his delicious pasta and being a contestant on Hell's Kitchen. Now Adam Pawlak of Egg and Flour enters another competition. The Egg and Flour owners stops by to tell us a little bit about the Food Network show Super Chef Grudge Match. This is Adam's first time on Food Network. Check him out Feb. 28th at 8 pm.
Posted at 10:42 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 11:42:17-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.