After throwing out the first pitch at the Brewers game yesterday, Augie Haas returns to the show to talk about living in New York City, his three year-old son Jameson, and his band's performance tonight!

Augie Haas + 8 performs live for us on The Morning Blend, and will be in action again tonight! The event starts at 6pm at Riverwest Pizza located at 932 E Wright St in Milwaukee. Don't miss it! For more information you can visit riverwestpizzamke.com.