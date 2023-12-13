Chef Keith Smith is back from Thunder Bay Grille with a very special entree for the week. It is Lobster Mac and Cheese! Thunder Bay is offering a $20 gift card with the purchased of $100. These are great stocking stuffers! You can still book a private room for your holiday party. Thunder bay also has happy hour from 3-6 pm Monday through Friday.
Thunder Bay is located in Pewaukee at I-19 and 164. Visit ThunderBayGrille.com or call for a reservation or to book a private party!
262.523.4244
Posted at 11:25 AM, Dec 13, 2023
