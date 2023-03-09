Watch Now
Living your best life with Parkinson’s Disease!

With Synergy Home Care
Ruth Busalacchi (President/Owner), Dacy Reimer (Nurse Practioner) and Kelly Cieslak (Executive Director) connect with Tiffany today to talk about how Synergy Home Care got started and the roots behind the company. These women discuss the research and resources around movement disorders and an upcoming event on April 25th, 2023! The Wisconsin Parkinson's Association has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to Parkinson Disease. They are a great resource to have when dealing with a loved one who is experiencing that disease. You can learn more information about Parkinson's Disease by attending the Wisconsin Parkinson Symposium or visiting Synergy Home Care.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 13:31:48-05

