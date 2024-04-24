Living with Fulfillment in Senior Living

The Waters Senior Living of Pewaukee is celebrating their 1 year anniversary! To celebrate, we are joined live on location by Dan Budreck and Susan Grille to talk about how residents at The Waters participate in a fulfilling and thriving lifestyle. Residents at The Waters actively enjoy making friends, engaging in activities, and having fun at social hours at the main community. The Waters offers a sense of community to ensure that residents never feel lonely or alone.

For more information about The Waters of Pewaukee, visit their website at TheWaters.com.