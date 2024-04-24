Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Living with Fulfillment in Senior Living

The Waters Senior Living of Pewaukee
Posted at 10:39 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 11:39:21-04

The Waters Senior Living of Pewaukee is celebrating their 1 year anniversary! To celebrate, we are joined live on location by Dan Budreck and Susan Grille to talk about how residents at The Waters participate in a fulfilling and thriving lifestyle. Residents at The Waters actively enjoy making friends, engaging in activities, and having fun at social hours at the main community. The Waters offers a sense of community to ensure that residents never feel lonely or alone.

For more information about The Waters of Pewaukee, visit their website at TheWaters.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo