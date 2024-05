As we step into summer, it's not only an opportunity to trade our boots for flip flops, enjoy good weather and take some vacation days but to re-imagine what living well really means. Tiffany Yvonne joins us live in studio this morning to talk about why having a strategy helps us live WELLthy no matter the season in our lives.

For more information on Tiffany, you can find her website at sheplaystowin.com, or follow her on Instagram @sheplays_towin.