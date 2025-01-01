Living Well with Vision Loss

More than 100,000 Wisconsin residents report blindness of severe difficulty seeing even with glasses. It is estimated that about 60,000 of these individuals reside in the Greater Milwaukee area. Stephanie Brandt is a Vision Forward client who has vision loss. We chat with her and Jacci Borchardt, Vision Forward CEO, about her experiences with the company, assistive technology, and how vision loss has impacted her life.

For more information visit; Homepage - Vision Forward Association

Vision Forward Association

414-615-0100

www.vision-forward.org

912 N Hawley Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53213

