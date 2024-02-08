Living Successfully with Vision Loss

Vision Forward is a 104-year-old nonprofit organization serving children, youth, adults, and seniors from across the state who have visual impairments. Their expert staff works to empower individuals to overcome the challenges vision loss can present so they can lead full and independent lives. CEO Jacci Borchardt and client Stephanie Brandt join us live from their offices to talk about how you can successfully live with vision loss.

More than 100,000 Wisconsin residents report blindness of severe difficulty seeing even with glasses. It is estimated that about 60,000 of these individuals reside in the Greater Milwaukee area.

Vision Forward Association

414-615-0100

www.vision-forward.org