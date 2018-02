If the frigid temperatures got you feeling a little down, we have something to warm you up and perk you up this morning! We're so excited to welcome back the Charles Walker Band to the Morning Blend stage! This dynamic funk/soul band is here to play a couple songs and tell us about a fun performance coming up in Milwaukee.

Don't miss the Charles Walker Band on Friday, February 16 at Shank Hall. Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 8pm. For more information, visit WalkerBand.com.