Live Wedding Painting

Brad Geers is a live wedding artist who joins us to share his talent. He sets up at the wedding reception and paints a scene from the ceremony or first dance. The painting is always finished by the end of the night and revealed to the couple and guests before the end of the wedding. To learn more, please visit www.bradgeersart.com or call 262-765-9447
Posted at 10:44 AM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 11:44:30-05
