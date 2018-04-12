Live Performances from the Talented Abby Jeanne

Milwaukee musician Abby Jeanne says her spirit is made from the fire of rebellion and the desire to spread it wild. This singer, songwriter and producer is making waves not only in the local scene, but around the country as well. We're so excited to welcome Abby to The Morning Blend for a couple of performances and a fun chat.

You can catch Abby Jeanne on Record Store Day on Saturday, April 21 at the Exclusive Company at 5:30pm. Not only can you watch her perform, you can also pick up her limited edition 7" vinyl! For more information, visit AbbyJeanne.com.