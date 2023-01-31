Live Music On The Blend

Local musician Joe Richter returns to The Morning Blend. Joe will chat about writing love songs and perform a song from his album "Revival" which is now celebrating 5 years since its release. You can check out Joe on February 5th at The Back Room @ Colectivo. Doors open at 6 pm. The show starts at 7. Visit JoeRichterMusic.com
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 11:33:36-05
