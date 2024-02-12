Singer-songwriter Willy Porter joins us live in studio to discuss the Advocates of Ozaukee Annual Benefit Concert and perform a live song! The concert will take place on Friday, February 16th at the Cedarburg Cultural Center. The doors open at 7:00 pm with the live show starting at 7:30 pm! For more information you can visit AdvocatesofOzaukee.com.
Live Music from Singer-Songwriter Willy Porter!
Advocates of Ozaukee Annual Benefit Concert
Posted at 10:27 AM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 11:27:55-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.