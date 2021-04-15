Live In-Person Theater!

Milwaukee Repertory Theater reopens with the live in-person concert First Lady of Song: Alexis J Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald in the Quadracci Powerhouse April 27 – May 23. This is presented by Artists Lounge Live. Award-winner Alexis offers stories and songs celebrating the sultry swing and playful joy that made Ella an American treasure. Featuring an exceptional jazz ensemble, classic tunes include “Summertime,” “The Lady Is a Tramp,” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing.” Live music is back on stage at Milwaukee Rep. Alexis joins us today to talk about the show and the reopening of live stage shows!

First Lady of Song: Alexis J Roston Sings Ella Fitzgerald

Live On-Stage April 27 – May 23

www.MilwaukeeRep.com

414-224-9490