Live an Amenity-Abundant Lifestyle at Lakeshore Commons

The Lakeshore Commons Development was created by JSG of Keller Williams and is an unmatched location that's surrounded by nature. Located just 20 minutes from the heart of Milwaukee, this development is located just off the bluffs of Lake Michigan and right near Oak Creek's Lake Vista Park. It offers peaceful views and direct access to the Bender Park Hiking Trail all while providing an amenity-abundant lifestyle for its homeowners.

JSG of Keller Williams is excited to announce the great news that its amenities are now ready for the residents at Lakeshore Commons. From a swimming pool and golf simulator to basketball, pickleball and tennis courts; the residents at LSC have endless amount of activities to tap into this summer in Oak Creek. Joining us today to talk more about the Lakeshore Commons Development and its many amenities is Jay Schmidt, the Owner of JSG of Keller Williams.

For more information on JSG of Keller Williams and Lakeshore Commons please visit their website at www.jsgmke.com or give them a call at 414-209-5894.