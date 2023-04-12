Watch Now
Live Acoustic Guitar Performance

With Dan Lepien
Dan Lepien, a Sauk City, Wisconsin native, is here today to perform his newest song "God Bless Kwik Trip." He is a full time country singer, songwriter and performer who has spent the last four years performing in the Midwest and Nashville. Dan has worked with a multi-Grammy award winning team that has helped him produce his unique brand of "Pure, Solid country music". This year Dan will be performing at Summerfest and State Fair! To check out which dates or to get a ticket to any of his tour dates, click Dan Lepien.
Posted at 11:34 AM, Apr 12, 2023
