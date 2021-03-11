Menu

Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Little Life Hacks For Everyone

SYNERGY HomeCare
Posted at 10:27 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 11:27:31-05

SYNERGY HomeCare provides a range of supportive services to individuals who choose to continue living in their own homes, wherever home may be. Those services include personal care, housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation, grocery shopping, transportation to medical appointments, companionship, and, respite.

Today, owner and president Ruth Busalacchi joins us to share some great hacks for keeping safe around the house and making everyday tasks easier. These hacks are geared towards seniors but anyone can utilize them!

Call SYNERGY HomeCare at 414 763-8368 for a Free No Obligation Safety and Resource Assessment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019