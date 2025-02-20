Augie is a hometown boy who has played with big names including Harry Connick Jr and has been a regular member of orchestra for Aladdin on Broadway for more than a decade, he's also a husband and father to 2 young boys. Little Augie and his Trumpet is about a young boy who discovers the magic of music. Augie wrote the story several years ago, and when covid hit he decided to illustrate the book himself.

You can find the book onAmazon..