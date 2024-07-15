Limit Weight Gain Caused by Hormonal Fluctuations

To all the perimenopausal and postmenopausal women out there…. have you been struggling to get rid of the weight gain caused by hormonal fluctuations? It may seem like you have tried everything to get the weight down and the number on the scale is just not moving. Stop with the physical and emotional distress of that growing mid-section fat. Angie Schaefer from Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss and Medi Spa joins live in studio to talk about GLP Weight Loss Injections. The GLP Weight Loss Injections are your key, along with a better way of eating specifically for weight loss and the situation surrounding your weight gain.

Right now, the Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss and Medi Spa is offering $200 off to start any one of their Weight Loss Programs and a $100 B12/Lipotropic Injection Package for FREE. Just call or text 414-616-3535 or visit their website atmilwaukeemedicalweightlossmedispa.com to learn more.