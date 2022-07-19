Limit Screen Time And Prioritizing Play This Summer With Your Kids!

Childcare and Village Advocate Florence Ann Romano shares her insights on the benefits of limiting screen time and prioritizing play this summer and having fun with the family! Florence is a childcare and village advocate, author, and philanthropist who has always had a special place in her heart for children. She worked as a childcare provider for over 15 years and believes the key to a family’s success lies in focusing on what she calls The Trifecta parent, child, and caretaker working in unison toward common, family goal. Today we'll learn ways to get kids outside and the benefits of limiting screen time!

