Light Up Your Holiday!

See the largest touring drive-through light display in the country! Magic of Lights is over a mile long drive-thru holiday display with more than 2 million lights. Magic of Lights runs daily from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. through Jan. 2. Families can enjoy the mile-plus drive-thru holiday display with more than two-million glistening lights dancing to holiday tunes. The drive culminates at the Holiday Village featuring the American Family Insurance Holiday House and a skating rink for families to enjoy. Senior Vice President & Communications and Affiliate Operation, Tyler Barnes shares what families can expect from the Magic of Lights and what there is to enjoy in the Holiday Village.

$1 per car is donated to Boys & Girls Club of

Save $10 with passcode SAVE10. It runs through 12/9.

Tickets are available at magicoflights.com.