Light Up Downtown West Bend

Have you missed the fun that comes with West Bend's Downtown Main Street? Well, it's back and ready for the holidays! Bill Buettner and Shy Stogbauer are here to share the exciting plans West Bend has to wrap this year up. Bill gives us a history and timeline of the renovations of The Bend Theater. Shy talks about her store Jade & Ginger.

Tonight is their Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, and with a 36-foot tree, you won't wanna miss out. There are also going to be plenty of events for after, including a free concert at The Bend Theater at 7:30, local shops and holiday displays, and plenty of places to go and grab dinner and drinks.

If you can't make it tonight, there will also be other events happening on Friday and Saturday. The holiday open houses will be happening from 5pm to 8pm on Friday and 2pm to 8pm on Saturday.

For more information, visit visitwestbend.com!