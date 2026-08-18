Light Advice for the Dashboard Warning Lights

You may not want to admit it, but most of us are guilty of ignoring a dashboard warning for a little too long. How do you know which lights need immediate attention and which ones can wait? Find your guide here!

The biggest key is to know Your Dashlights!



What do common warning lights mean? What if they are blinking?

What should you do if these lights turn on while driving?

Which lights should you bring your vehicle to service?

If any of these lights are on your vehicle, Van Horn is here to help. Let them take a look, catching it early can prevent bigger repairs over time.

Find them here New Ford for Sale | New Jeep for Sale | Van Horn Automotive Group