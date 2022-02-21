Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Lift Up Women In STEM

with OLAY
Posted at 10:45 AM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 11:45:50-05

Women in STEM careers contribute greatly to scientific breakthroughs but their accomplishments often go unrecognized. Lack of representation discourages women from pursuing a career in STEM. This month OLAY dedicated a statue to Mary Golda Ross, a citizen from the Cherokee Nation and an engineer who was a trailblazer for women in engineering. joins us discuss Ross's lasting legacy and how she will continue to inspire generations of young women.

Learn more about the Mary Golda Ross statue and how OLAY is helping to close the STEM gap by visiting www.Olay.com/FaceTheSTEMGap

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019