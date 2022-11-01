Lift For the 22 Opens Fitness Facility

Lift for the 22 is a no profit organization dedicated to supporting veterans and their families post military service through peer-to-peer support., sports recreation, wellness, professional development programs and advocacy. Dan Newberry and Jacob Anderson join us today to tell us more.

Limited time discounted all-inclusive memberships to the facility for non-veterans, and free memberships to 100% Service-connected veterans and discounted memberships to veterans based on income and service connection disability. Come down, sign up or donate and help support the mission.