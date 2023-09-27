Lift and Tighten Your Skin - Results After One Treatment!

Jessica Schiller, nurse practitioner and owner of Luna Med Spa tells us all about a skin lifting and tightening treatment that yields results after just one treatment using Sylfirm X. Sylfirm X is a new radiofrequency microneedling device that works for all skin types, Luna Med Spa is one of the first in Wisconsin to have this technology. Call the office at 414-448-7148 for a consultation or schedule online at www.lunamedspawi.com.