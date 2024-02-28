Lift and Tighten Your Skin for Summer

Get you skin summer ready. Jessica Schiller is back from Luna Med Spa. She is the owner and a Nurse Practitioner. She is here to talk about Sylfirm X.

Sylfirm X is radiofrequency microneedling device that is good for all skin types and skin colors, all year round. It yields no downtime and delivers results after just 1 treatment! Luna Med Spa is one of the first in Wisconsin to have this technology-results are experience driven! They offer free consultations. Find out if it is right for you. Call 414-448-7148 or visit the website: www.lunamedspawi.com

Guests on Set: Jessica Schiller Nurse Practitioner and Owner